Vir Hirani, son of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, has made his acting debut with the web series Pritam And Pedro, now streaming. The show has been receiving appreciation from audiences, with Hirani’s performance emerging as one of its highlights, alongside his screen presence and personality.

Vir Hirani shares goofy BTS picture from the sets of Pritam And Pedro

While his on screen work has drawn attention, Hirani has also been active behind the camera during the shoot. During a break from filming, he spent his free time creating a painting, an activity he later shared with fans on social media.

Taking to social media, Hirani shared a behind the scenes picture of himself drawing a quirky artwork on his laptop during a break from the shoot, giving fans a glimpse of how he spent his downtime on set. He captioned the post, “What Pritam was actually up to.”

Pritam and Pedro also stars Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, and follows a story combining cybercrime, comedy, and chaos. The series is directed by Avinash Arun and created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his first production for streaming. Pritam And Pedro is streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri on avoiding typecasting, “I’ve always been drawn to characters that challenge me”

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