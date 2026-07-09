Hema Malini has revisited one of the most emotional memories of her life as she reflected on accepting the Padma Bhushan on behalf of her husband, Dharmendra. Ahead of celebrating her diamond jubilee on July 10, the actress shared how deeply moving it was to receive the prestigious honour that acknowledged Dharmendra’s remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Hema Malini recalls emotional moment while receiving Padma Bhushan for Dharmendra: “The whole country loves him and he loved me”

In an interaction with HT City, Hema Malini looked back at Dharmendra’s inspiring journey from a small village in Punjab to becoming one of the most admired and celebrated stars of Indian cinema. Remembering the Padma Bhushan ceremony, she revealed that the moment was filled with pride and emotion, as she felt his presence guiding her while she walked towards the President of India to accept the award.

“It was an emotional, yet exciting moment for me. His seven decades of work were recognised. That I was able to go on stage and receive it was the biggest moment. As I was going towards Rashtrapati ji to receive it, I could feel him behind me, making me walk up, saying, ‘Go ahead to collect it,’” she recalled.

Hema Malini also spoke about Dharmendra’s strong attachment to his family, saying that togetherness was something he always valued and encouraged. She remembered how he often reminded everyone to stay united and found immense happiness in spending time with his children and grandchildren. “He would say, ‘I am fond of my family’, hamesha united rehne ko bolte the,” she shared.

Speaking about his life and achievements, Hema Malini said, “He was fond of all his children, his grandchildren in that house, my house. He enjoyed his life and lived it to the fullest. He achieved those things which normal human beings don’t get, and became what he wanted to right from the beginning. A young boy from a small village in Punjab came to Mumbai and achieved so much. Today, the whole country loves him, so many in the world do, and that person loved me. You can understand how proud I feel.”

The veteran actress also reflected on her own celebrated film career, recalling the 1970s and 1980s as the most memorable phase of her professional life. She said that during those years she worked on numerous films and collaborated with directors who brought out the best in her performances. “The 1970s and 80s were the best period of my life; I did the maximum films then, with directors utilising me so beautifully. Those memories will always remain with me. But life goes on, you get settled, family comes along,” she said.

Hema Malini further revealed that after starring in Baghban in 2003, she gradually shifted her focus towards politics while continuing to remain actively associated with the arts. As she prepares to celebrate her diamond jubilee on July 10 with a special concert, she also shared that a book documenting her life was planned as part of the celebrations, with Dharmendra being one of the few people who knew about the project. The event is expected to celebrate not only her illustrious career in cinema but also her enduring contribution to Indian art, culture, and public life.

Also Read : Hema Malini recalls Dharmendra’s enduring advice on family, opens up about Sunny and Bobby Deol: “Work can keep happening but family should be given utmost importance”

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