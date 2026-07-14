Vir Das reveals he auditioned twice for Tom Cruise’s Digger; says, “Was severely crestfallen” after role went to Riz Ahmed

Actor comedian Vir Das revealed that he had auditioned twice for a role in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s upcoming film Digger, before the part eventually went to Riz Ahmed. Das made the disclosure on X soon after the film’s first trailer, led by Tom Cruise, was unveiled on Monday, though he later deleted the post.

Vir Das reveals he auditioned twice for Tom Cruise’s Digger; says, “Was severely crestfallen” after role went to Riz Ahmed

What Das wrote about missing out

Reacting to the trailer, Das wrote, “Gave two auditions for this. They went with Riz Ahmed. Was severely crestfallen, but that’s life. This script is insanity, in such a good way.”

Inside Digger

Digger follows Digger Rockwell, played by Cruise, described as the world’s most powerful CEO, who sets out on a frantic mission to convince humanity that he is its saviour after his own actions trigger a catastrophic global disaster. For the part, Cruise undergoes a significant physical transformation, appearing with a thick Southern accent, a beer belly, and thinning white hair styled in a comb over.

John Goodman plays an ailing US president who urges Rockwell to address the crisis. The ensemble also includes Jesse Plemons, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Sophie Wilde, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman, Robert John Burke, and Michael Stuhlbarg. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October, 2026.

Das’s other projects

Das was most recently seen in his own directorial Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, which also starred Mithila Palkar and Mona Singh, with Imran Khan and Aamir Khan making special appearances.

He has also announced the ensemble cast of his upcoming directorial venture Baara Number, a psychological horror film marking his first foray into the genre. The cast includes Das alongside Sheeba Chaddha, Arunoday Singh, Ahsaas Channa, Atul Kulkarni, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Puja Sarup, and Naveen Kaushik. Baara Number is Das’s second directorial venture, and its own release is now among the projects fans will be watching closely in the months ahead.

Also Read: Vir Das calls Revolver Rani kissing scene allegation “pure fiction”; Kangana Ranaut REACTS: “How random”

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