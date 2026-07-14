Anupam Kher has responded to the controversy surrounding his recent remarks on the alleged donation fund irregularity linked to Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, stating that he has no plans to withdraw or alter his comments. In a video shared on social media, the actor said his statement had been taken out of context, leading to unnecessary debate, and reiterated that he continues to stand by everything he said.

Anupam Kher breaks silence on Ram Mandir controversy; says, “I was never scared before, I’m not scared today”

Addressing the backlash, Kher asserted that he had spoken "with complete honesty and responsibility" and maintained that his views remain unchanged despite the criticism. He said, "People are most afraid of the truth when it doesn't align with their agenda. A few days ago, what I said about the theft at Ram Mandir, I said it with complete honesty and responsibility. Even today, I stand by every word of mine. But some people need an issue more than the truth. They want debate, controversy, noise. That's why the matter was twisted and presented."

The actor further stated that online trolling, criticism, or political pressure would not influence his opinions. Reaffirming his stance, he said, "I just want to say this: I was never scared before, I'm not scared today, and I won't be scared in the future. Be it trolls, so-called influencers, or leaders! No one's noise will change my stance."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Concluding his message, Kher stressed that speaking what he believes to be true is both his right and his responsibility. He added, "Whatever I believe is right, that's what I'll say. Whether you agree or disagree, that's your right. But speaking the truth is my right as well as my duty. The rest... whoever wants to do whatever, let them do it. I'll remain just as I am Jai Shri Ram!"

The actor also addressed the circulation of an old video featuring fellow actor Naseeruddin Shah, clarifying that there is no dispute or misunderstanding between them.

The controversy began after Kher referred to the alleged Rs 2-7 crore donation fund irregularity at the Ram Mandir as a "very small" issue while comparing it to the destruction and looting that took place during the Mughal era. His remarks quickly gained traction on social media, with many users questioning both the comparison and the timing of his statement.

Following his clarification, social media remained divided. While many supporters applauded him for standing by his views despite criticism, others continued to disagree with his comparison. Reactions ranged from appreciation for his consistency to criticism of the original remarks, with several users saying the clarification helped explain the context in which his comments were made.

On the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in Tanvi The Great, a film that he also directed. The veteran actor is widely known for his performances in acclaimed films such as Saaransh, A Wednesday!, Special 26, The Kashmir Files, and Vijay 69.

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