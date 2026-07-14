The actress’ heartfelt Instagram announcement has left fans nostalgic, with many believing the name is a tribute to one of her most-loved characters.

Actor Surbhi Jyoti has finally revealed the name of her newborn daughter, and it has struck an emotional chord with her fans. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a heartwarming glimpse of her little one, unveiling that she and husband Sumit Suri have named their daughter Seher.

Surbhi Jyoti reveals daughter’s name as Seher; Qubool Hai fans spot an emotional connection to her iconic TV role

Instead of revealing her baby's face, Surbhi chose to share an adorable photograph featuring only her daughter's tiny hand gently holding a bunch of orchids. Accompanying the picture was a heartfelt note that read, “॥ ॐ ॥ सहर | Seher Like the First Light of Morning, You Arrived and Made Everything Brighter”.

The post instantly won over social media, with fans and industry colleagues flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages. Actors including Arti Singh, Kishwer Merchant, Anita Hassanandani, among others, showered the new parents and their little one with love and blessings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)



However, it was the name Seher that particularly caught the attention of Surbhi's longtime admirers. Fans of Zee TV's cult romantic drama Qubool Hai were quick to notice the connection, with many believing the actress may have chosen the name as a sweet tribute to one of her most memorable on-screen characters.

Qubool Hai proved to be Surbhi Jyoti's breakthrough show, where she won hearts as Zoya Siddiqui opposite Karan Singh Grover. Following the show's generation leap, Surbhi returned in a double role, portraying twin sisters Sanam and Seher. As soon as the announcement was made, social media was flooded with nostalgic reactions. Several fans expressed their excitement, wondering if the actress intentionally named her daughter after the beloved character to keep the show close to her heart. While Surbhi has not confirmed whether the name is indeed inspired by Qubool Hai, the speculation has only added to the excitement surrounding the announcement.

Surbhi and Sumit welcomed their daughter on June 14 and announced the happy news through a joint Instagram post that read, “Our daughter is here. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

The couple tied the knot on October 27, 2024, after dating for several years. Earlier this year, in February 2026, Surbhi announced her pregnancy with an adorable social media post, much to the delight of her fans. Now, with the arrival of baby Seher, the actress has entered a beautiful new chapter, one that has also rekindled cherished memories of the show that made her a household name.

Also Read: Karan Wahi, Surbhi Jyoti starrer musical rom-com Seven and a Half Dates trailer released; series to premiere on May 24

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