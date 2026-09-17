Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe to extend beyond the screen with two Musafir Cafés in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

After the success of National Award winner Vikrant Massey’s web show Musafir Cafe, the actor is reportedly set to take the show beyond the screen with two new Musafir Cafés in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The project marks Massey’s association with the show through his production house, Homemade Stories.

Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe to extend beyond the screen with two Musafir Cafés in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

According to a close source, “Vikrant Massey is set to open two Musafir Cafés, one in Himachal Pradesh and the other in Uttarakhand. Construction is already underway at both locations. The cafés are being designed as replicas of the one seen in the show, and the project will also include around 20 rooms for artist residencies. It’s an extension of the world of Musafir Cafe beyond the screen.”

Massey played Chander in the series, which follows his character as he moves to the hills and works towards building a life around his café. It also starred Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana in pivotal roles. The café became an integral part of the show’s setting and Chander’s journey, making its transition into real-life spaces a natural extension of the story.

The two upcoming cafés will recreate the visual and experiential world of Musafir Cafe, while the artist residency spaces will offer artists a dedicated place to stay and work. With construction currently underway, the project is expected to bring together hospitality and creative spaces across the two hill states.

Also Read: SHOCKING: Gurugram youth takes inspiration from Vikrant Massey’s Pritam And Pedro character to allegedly con student of Rs. 24.60 lakhs

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