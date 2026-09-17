Tia Bajpai is returning to the horror genre with ‘FANAA’, a new music video featuring music by Arian Romal. Described by its makers as India’s first-ever horror music video, the project combines an atmospheric visual treatment with a narrative that draws from the horror genre.

Tia Bajpai and Arian Romal take the new music video of ‘FANAA’ into darker unexplored horror territory

Known for her association with horror, Tia Bajpai takes on an intense and mysterious avatar in ‘FANAA’. Instead of following the conventional format of a performance-led music video, the project incorporates elements of a short-form horror narrative, with the visuals building suspense around the character and the story.

Speaking about her experience of shooting the project, Tia Bajpai said, “Shooting ‘FANAA’ was a completely different experience for me because we were trying to create something that feels like more than just a music video. The atmosphere, the visuals and the emotions of the character required me to completely immerse myself in that world. There were moments on set that were genuinely intense, but that is also what made the experience exciting and memorable. I think audiences will connect with ‘FANAA’ because beneath the horror and suspense, there is a strong emotional layer to the story. It keeps you curious, makes you feel something and hopefully stays with you even after the video ends.”

Arian Romal’s music forms an integral part of the video, creating a contrast between the soulful quality of the song and the unsettling visual world. The track brings together melody, suspense and horror while using the music-video format to tell a story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tia Bajpai (@tiabajpai)



The makers have also built an element of anticipation around the viewing experience, encouraging audiences to watch ‘FANAA’ till the end. The promotional messaging around the video includes a “keep the lights on” warning, hinting at the disturbing moments and twists incorporated into the narrative.

‘FANAA’ also reflects the growing experimentation within the Indian music-video space, with artistes and creators exploring formats that extend beyond conventional romantic tracks and performance-based videos. By combining music with a horror storyline, the project attempts to give the format a more cinematic treatment.

With Tia Bajpai at the centre of its visual narrative and Arian Romal providing the music, ‘FANAA’ brings together two distinct elements — horror and music — within a single project. The video is designed to unfold progressively, keeping the narrative and its darker elements at the centre of the viewing experience.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tia Bajpai BREAKS silence on not being cast in Haunted sequel; backs Vikram Bhatt amid controversy: “He’s a thorough professional…you cannot put someone behind bars because the film didn’t work”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.