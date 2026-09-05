Vikrant Massey extends support to Mirzapur: The Movie after theatrical release, urges fans to “go and watch”

Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the Mirzapur series, has shared his reaction to Mirzapur: The Movie following its theatrical release. The actor, whose character became one of the most memorable parts of the franchise, praised the film and encouraged audiences to watch it.

Vikrant Massey extends support to Mirzapur: The Movie after theatrical release, urges fans to “go and watch”

Vikrant took to social media to share his thoughts on the film after it arrived in theatres on September 4. His reaction comes as fans of the series have been discussing the theatrical adaptation and the return of several familiar characters to the Mirzapur universe.

The actor’s association with the franchise goes back to its first season, where he played Vinay "Bablu" Pandit. His character's death in the first season became a significant turning point in the story, and Vikrant has continued to be closely associated with the franchise despite not appearing in its subsequent seasons.

While fans have previously expressed their disappointment over Bablu's absence, Vikrant’s latest reaction focuses on the film itself. He praised Mirzapur: The Movie and urged viewers to watch it.

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Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers.

Mirzapur: The Movie was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026.

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