National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey is set to begin a new phase in his career with Musafir Cafe, the first project under his newly launched production house, Homemade Stories. While the actor continues to balance an active acting career, he says the move into production is also an opportunity to support fresh talent.

Vikrant Massey speaks on stepping into production with Musafir Cafe: “I couldn’t have asked for more”

Speaking about the journey that brought him here, Vikrant reflected on his early struggles and expressed gratitude for how his career has evolved over the years. "I think God's been really kind, to be honest. We know each other. We are friends. Earning one lakh rupees a month once felt like the benchmark. We thought that if we could earn that much, we would be settled. From there to here, doing what I love the most, telling stories to people, and now contributing beyond just being an actor, I couldn't have asked for more," he said.

The actor also thanked audiences for standing by him throughout his career. "I am so grateful to the audiences because they have been so patient with me and so kind to me. It's been 22 years, but they are still cheering for me and silently praying for me. I couldn't have asked for anything more," Vikrant added.

Explaining why he decided to venture into production, Vikrant said the idea behind Homemade Stories is to provide opportunities to aspiring artists, much like those he received at the start of his own journey. "When I may not necessarily act in all my productions, in whatever capacity I can, I want to cater to those Vikrants who were also given an opportunity by someone. There are so many talented people out there," he shared.

With Musafir Cafe becoming the banner's first production, Vikrant hopes Homemade Stories will serve as a platform for emerging storytellers and performers. The actor believes the new venture will allow him to contribute to the industry not only through his performances but also by backing stories and talent from behind the camera.

“Where is our Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam?”: Director Ruchir Arun explains why he said yes to Musafir Cafe; Vikrant Massey opens up on turning producer and launching Homemade Stories

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