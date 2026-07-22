Sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Shaan, the latest song from the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial offers a glimpse into the emotional world of the Partition-era drama.

The makers of Batwara 1947 have released the film's latest song, 'Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram', offering audiences another look at the emotional backdrop of the upcoming Partition-era drama. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film has been generating attention since the release of its first poster and teaser, and the new track further explores the themes of faith, loss and hope that form the heart of the narrative.

Batwara 1947 song ‘Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram’ out now: Shabana Azmi leads an emotional track composed by A R Rahman

The music video opens with Shabana Azmi offering prayers to Lord Ram, while Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta are seen standing behind her. As the song progresses, it transitions into visuals of a large celebration, hinting at the emotional journey that unfolds in the film. Sharing the song on social media, the makers wrote, "Pukaar ek Maa ki… Listen to Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram Out Now. Watch #Batwara1947 in cinemas this Partition Day, 14th August."

The track has been composed, arranged and produced by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar. It has been sung by Anuradha Paudwal and Shaan, bringing together a combination of veteran voices for the film's latest musical offering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)



Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast including Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film also marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, the film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. With music by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Batwara 1947 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Partition Day.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Batwara 1947 FIRST song to release on July 22 ahead of August release

More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

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