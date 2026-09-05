Director Oni Sen on making Operation Safed Sagar: “We wanted the audience to feel the grit, the danger and the raw physics of combat”

Making Operation Safed Sagar was not simply a matter of recreating the 1999 Kargil War on a large scale. For director Oni Sen, the challenge was to make the audience believe what they are watching might have actually happened. And that meant pushing the production far beyond conventional filmmaking.

Director Oni Sen on making Operation Safed Sagar: “We wanted the audience to feel the grit, the danger and the raw physics of combat”

So how did they achieve it? By simply keeping it real, says Sen. “We wanted the audience to feel the grit, the danger, and the raw physics of combat. Every visual choice had to be rooted in ground truth,” the director says to Bollywood Hungama. “So, when it came to conceptualizing and executing our sequence architecture, whether complex aerial action scenes or high-stakes ground engagements, my discussion with our cinematographer, Setu (Satyajit Pande) and the entire VFX team was simple: 'Let's keep it real.’”

That philosophy shaped everything from the way aircraft were filmed to the texture of a cockpit and even the movement of sunlight at 30,000 feet. “Setu and our visual effects team executed it with extraordinary craft. They seamlessly blended practical footage with visual effects, creating a unified visual language where, while we stayed 'real,' we managed to make our viewers 'feel,'" Sen adds.

The ‘make it real’ rule was approached even to bring the aerial action to the screen, which is inherently difficult to dramatize because much of it happens at enormous distances and incredible speeds. Every ground scene involving jets, including actual taxiing, takeoffs, and landings, featured real aircraft on real airfields. For the high-octane flying sequences, the makers developed exhaustive animated previsualisation scenes that were reviewed and approved by aviation experts.

“To capture the raw physical intensity inside the cockpit, our production design team built a photorealistic MiG-21 cockpit,” reveals the director. “We mounted this cockpit onto a high-grade motion base, custom-programmed to mimic the exact motion of the aircraft based on our previous sequences. We synchronized this with programmable lighting rigs that dynamically simulated shifting sunlight as the jet maneuvered through the sky.”

Actors also underwent rigorous training under the guidance of active fighter pilots. They learned the physical strain of flying, breathing techniques, and operational controls to make their performance convincing. Preparing the cast was an extensive journey in itself. Several of them had the profound privilege of meeting directly with the actual individuals or their families, while for characters based on political figures or Pakistani leadership, where direct access wasn't possible, the makers established an exhaustive archive of archival video footage, news broadcasts, and historical records.

“Historical research was only the foundation. I worked closely with each actor to map out their character’s emotional graph across the entire series, carefully calibrating their psychological trajectory from scene to scene,” adds the filmmaker.

Operation Safed Sagar was an exceptionally ambitious production from its inception. Long before Oni Sen came on board as a director, its showrunner Abhijeet Singh Parmar and his dedicated research and writing team had spent a few years laying a rock-solid foundation. They didn't just study the details of the IAF’s role in the Kargil war; they absorbed the lived reality of IAF pilots — their interpersonal dynamics, their subtle behavioural traits, their daily routines, and the intricate science of combat flying. Every page of the script was meticulously examined by Air Force consultants, including decorated veterans who had personally flown missions during the actual operation.

Every single day on set meant coordinating with actual fighter jets, transport aircrafts, attack helicopters, ordnance, and complex radar systems. To ensure absolute precision, the makers worked hand-in-hand with IAF technical experts and consultants who guided every move on the tarmac.

“From day one, our team carried a deep sense of responsibility to respect the history we were bringing to life. We were exceptionally fortunate that the Indian Air Force placed their trust in us, graciously opening their doors and granting us unprecedented permission to film within real and active Air Force installations,” Sen signs off.

Created by Abhijit Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Varma, Dia Mirza, Mihir Ahuja, Adil Hussain and Prajakta Koli, Operation Safed Sagar is streaming on Netflix India.

Also Read: The Making of Operation Safed Sagar: How director Oni Sen turned a war epic into an intimate human story

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