Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated young designers after the LVMH Prize ceremony in Paris, where she presented the Karl Lagerfeld Prize.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares note on young talent after LVMH Prize ceremony in Paris: “So happy to celebrate this year’s winners”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated emerging fashion talent following the 2026 LVMH Prize ceremony in Paris. The actor, who presented the Karl Lagerfeld Prize at the event, shared a note on social media reflecting on the importance of giving young designers a platform to develop their work.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares note on young talent after LVMH Prize ceremony in Paris: “So happy to celebrate this year’s winners”

Sharing pictures from the event, Priyanka wrote, “There’s something really special about watching young designers bring their ideas to life and seeing those ideas find a bigger stage.”

She went on to highlight the role of the LVMH Prize in supporting new talent, adding, “The @lvmhprize has been doing this for years, giving new talent the opportunity, support and recognition to take their work further.”

Priyanka concluded her post by congratulating this year’s winners, writing, “So happy to celebrate this year’s winners. 🤍”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ look for the LVMH Prize

For the Paris event, Priyanka opted for a striking black ensemble featuring a sleeveless, pleated silhouette. The outfit was detailed with contrasting black-and-white floral elements and long fabric panels around the skirt, giving the otherwise minimal look a sculptural finish. She paired it with a sheer black drape, black footwear and a structured black handbag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas presents the Karl Lagerfeld Prize

The LVMH Prize ceremony took place at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on September 4. Priyanka presented the Karl Lagerfeld Prize, while Jennifer Lawrence presented the main LVMH Prize and Urassaya ‘Yaya’ Sperbund presented the Savoir-Faire Prize.

Belgian designer Julie Kegels won the 2026 LVMH Prize, while Zane Li of Lii received the Karl Lagerfeld Prize. Anil Padia of Yoshita 1967 won the Savoir-Faire Prize.

The 2026 edition featured nine finalists from countries including Belgium, the United States, France, Georgia, China, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Spain and Kenya. The LVMH Prize winner receives a €400,000 grant and a year of tailored mentorship, while the Karl Lagerfeld Prize and Savoir-Faire Prize each come with a €200,000 grant and mentorship.

Priyanka’s post comes after an evening that brought together established names from entertainment and fashion while keeping the spotlight on the next generation of designers.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to present Karl Lagerfeld Prize at LVMH Prize Ceremony in Paris

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.