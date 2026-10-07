Television actor Vijayendra Kumeria has opened up about his personal life and confirmed that he and his wife, Preeti Bhatia, are divorced. The actor, known for shows including Udaan, Naagin 4 and Teri Meri Doriyaann, revealed that the couple separated in 2022 and officially received their divorce decree in 2025.

Vijayendra Kumeria confirms divorce from Preeti Bhatia after 13 years of marriage: “We separated in 2022”

Speaking to The Times of India, Kumeria explained why he had chosen not to address reports about his marriage until now. The actor said that he needed time to process the changes in his personal life before discussing them publicly. “All this while, I was not ready to talk about it, as I myself was trying to figure out and accept things that were happening in my personal life. I have always been a private person and maybe I didn't know how to handle that situation. But with time, I realised that instead of people making assumptions, it's better to clear the air,” he said.

Vijayendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia got married in January 2012, before the actor became a familiar face on Indian television. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kimaya, in October 2016. However, over the years, differences reportedly developed between them, eventually leading to their separation.

Addressing the circumstances that led to the end of their marriage, Kumeria explained that the decision was not taken suddenly and followed attempts to work through their differences. “Such decisions are not taken overnight. We started having a lot of differences and compatibility issues, which escalated with time. It's not that we didn't try to resolve our issues, but eventually things didn't work and we separated in 2022. It was a mutual decision and we got the decree in 2025,” the actor said.

The actor also spoke about the role their daughter played in the difficult decision. According to Kumeria, both he and Preeti tried to preserve their relationship for years, particularly because they did not want their separation to adversely affect Kimaya. However, they ultimately felt that maintaining an unhappy relationship would not be in their daughter’s best interest.

“It was a difficult decision because a child was involved, and that's the reason Preeti and I tried for years to save the relationship, primarily for the kid. But I think it's better for Kimaya as well to experience love from both parents separately instead of growing up in an unhappy environment. Like any parent, we want the best for her, and that's what we are doing,” he said.

While Kumeria has now chosen to address the end of his marriage publicly, the actor appears to be looking ahead. With the personal chapter behind him, he is focusing on his professional commitments and is keen to explore different formats and storytelling spaces within the Indian entertainment industry. The actor is also looking forward to taking on more challenging characters and experimenting with different mediums as he enters the next phase of his career.

Also Read: Deewaniyat: Makers drop intriguing promo of the Star Plus Show; Vijayendra Kumeria marks his return to television as an ‘arrogant brat’

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