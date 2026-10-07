Karan Wahi has finally given fans what they have been asking for, a glimpse into his life beyond the screen. Fresh off his third stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi, the actor recently took fans along on a new adventure, making his first-ever visit to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and documenting the experience in a new vlog.

Inside Karan Wahi’s FIRST Navi Mumbai International Airport visit featuring food, shopping and mini-golf adventure!

During his interaction with the paparazzi, Karan was jokingly asked why he was at the airport when he could be flying out in a helicopter, a cheeky reference to his recent Khatron Ke Khiladi stint. Karan quipped, “Move on Khatron, I have moved on,” before getting on with his different kind of adventure.

He took his fans through the entire airport experience, showing them what happens post celebrities get papped. From exploring the airport’s architecture and installations to discovering its food, retail and leisure offerings, Karan found enough reasons to keep him occupied before the flight.

Welcomed by the Pranaam team on arrival, Karan explored the airport, including the Experience Centre, where the striking art, scale and design caught his attention. He also checked out the range of restaurants and outlets, and mentioned that some of the options were hard to find elsewhere in the city.

But the highlight of the visit was when he headed to the airport lounge and discovered something rather unexpected — mini-golf, a first-of-its-kind offering at an Indian airport. After testing out his golfing skills and unwinding at the lounge, Karan made his way to the boarding gate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

What began as Karan’s first visit to NMIA turned into a full-fledged experience of exploring, eating, and shopping, giving his fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the actor’s travel routine and delivering the vlog they had been waiting for.

Also Read: Orry gives a peek inside Avinash Mishra’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory party with Shagun Sharma, Karan Wahi and others!

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