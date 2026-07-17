Vijay Varma has carved a niche for himself by portraying complex and unpredictable characters that stand out for their emotional depth. From morally ambiguous roles to emotionally conflicted personalities, the actor has earned appreciation for making flawed characters feel genuine and relatable. Known for selecting unconventional roles, Vijay recently shared why anti-hero characters naturally appeal to him and what makes them so rewarding to portray.

Vijay Varma explains why he loves playing anti-heroes; says, “People connect deeply with imperfections”

Speaking about his approach to acting, Vijay said, "I studied literature and also did theatre. In acting, the two most important things are conflict and human flaws. These are what make a character exciting for an actor. Any role that carries flaws or emotional conflict immediately becomes more compelling. Conflict keeps the audience invested, and people connect deeply with imperfections. If you play a character who is completely perfect, the audience may not even feel curious enough to watch the next episode."

His outlook reflects the choices he has made throughout his career. Instead of gravitating toward conventional heroes, Vijay has consistently chosen roles that explore emotional complexity, inner conflict, and moral ambiguity. His performances often delve into different facets of human nature, allowing audiences to empathize with characters who may be imperfect but feel authentic.

According to Vijay, it is these flaws and conflicts that make stories more engaging and characters more memorable. He believes that conflict drives a compelling narrative, keeping viewers emotionally invested while giving actors the opportunity to portray multiple layers of a character. This belief has shaped many of his acclaimed performances across both films and streaming platforms.

Vijay now has an exciting slate of projects lined up, further showcasing his range as an actor. He will next be seen in Lust Stories 3, Matka King 2, Family Business, and Antony. Each of these projects is expected to highlight his ability to portray layered and unconventional characters, reinforcing his reputation as one of the industry's most versatile performers.

Also Read : Vijay Varma reveals his formula for choosing scripts: “First and foremost, I have to love it”

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