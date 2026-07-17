PVR INOX has announced the re-release of three films from the collaboration between actor Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi, starting July 24 in cinemas across the country.

PVR INOX to re-release Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi’s Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal from July 24

The retrospective opens with Damini on July 24, followed by Ghatak on July 31, and concludes with Ghayal on August 7. The re-release comes ahead of the duo’s upcoming film, Batwara 1947, which is set to release on August 14.

Damini won Santoshi the Filmfare award for best director and earned Deol the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Ghayal, which marked Santoshi’s directorial debut in 1990, earned Deol the National Film Award Special Jury Award and the Filmfare award for Best Actor, and later won Santoshi the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment along with the Filmfare Awards for Best director and Best story.

Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd, said, “The Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi collaboration gave Indian cinema some of its most cinematic moments in films like Damini, Ghayal, and Ghatak. These films have transcended generations because of their performances, compelling storytelling, and themes. Ahead of the release of their upcoming film, Batwara 1947, we are honoured to present this retrospective at PVR INOX, celebrating the remarkable legacy of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi while inviting audiences to experience their films on the big screen once again.”

Santoshi said, “Sunny agreed to work in Ghayal at a time when I hadn’t directed a single film. That faith laid the foundation for a friendship and partnership that went on to create Damini, Ghatak, and some of the most memorable moments in Indian cinema. In Damini, Sunny’s performance as Advocate Govind Srivastav brought an extraordinary intensity to the film, earning him mass appreciation and the prestigious National Award. Another constant across these films is Meenakshi Seshadri, whose unforgettable performance, especially in Damini, gave the film its emotional soul. The late Amrish Puri brought unparalleled gravitas and dramatic intensity, creating unforgettable characters in these films, and I am thrilled that all these three actors are returning to the big screen. We made these films with immense love, honesty, and conviction. We never chased moments for applause, we simply wanted to tell stories that would move audiences. We just wanted to tell sachhi aur acchi kahaniya.”

Deol said, “Rajkumar Santoshi aur meri partnership bahut dil se bani hai. Humne kabhi yeh nahi socha tha ki hum iconic films bana rahe hain, bas dil se kaam kiya aur sachchi kahaniyan sunane ki koshish ki. Ghayal se shuruaat hui, jab Raj apni pehli film direct kar rahe the. Unmein ek alag hi junoon tha aur mujhe unki kahaniyon par poora bharosa tha. Damini, Ghatak aur Ghayal mein aam aadmi ki awaaz thi. Shayad isi liye itne saalon baad bhi log in films ke dialogues yaad rakhte hain. PVR INOX is bringing these films back to the big screen, aur mujhe lagta hai isse behtar tareeka nahi ho sakta in films ko celebrate karne ka. Picture theatre ke liye bani thi, aur theatre mein hi uski asli taqat mehsoos hoti hai.”

Santoshi’s body of work has earned three National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards over the course of his career.

Damini, Ghatak and Ghayal will each return for a limited re-release, one film every week, starting July 24. Bookings and theatre listings will be announced on the PVR INOX app and website.

Also Read: Ikka director Siddharth P. Malhotra pens emotional tribute for Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna and cast: “There are no small parts, only memorable performances”

More Pages: Ghayal Box Office Collection

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