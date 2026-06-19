Bollywood’s most recognisable stars, known for their films, on-screen romances and personal style, have stepped into a new role this year: fatherhood. This Father’s Day, here is a look at some of the industry’s leading men who have embraced parenthood with warmth and quiet pride.

Ali Fazal

Father’s Day special: Hottest new dads in B-town – Bollywood’s leading men embracing fatherhood

Ali Fazal entered a new phase of life when he and wife Richa Chadha welcomed their daughter in 2024. While the couple has largely kept their daughter away from the public eye, Ali has often spoken about how fatherhood has transformed his perspective, making him more grounded and emotionally aware.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra found a new source of joy off-screen when he and Kiara Advani welcomed their first child in 2025. The couple later revealed their daughter’s name as Saraayah Malhotra, meaning “God’s Princess.” Known for keeping their personal life private, Sidharth and Kiara’s journey into parenthood has been celebrated by fans across the country.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan became a father in 2024 when he and wife Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter, Lara Dhawan. The actor has openly shared how fatherhood has reshaped his priorities and brought a new sense of purpose to his life.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram welcomed their daughter, Nyomica Hooda, in March 2026. The couple later revealed that her name signifies “divine grace, freedom and limitlessness like the sky.” The arrival of Nyomica has added a softer, more personal dimension to the actor’s life, making him one of Bollywood’s newest and most admired dads.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh took on his most meaningful role yet when he and Deepika Padukone welcomed their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, in 2024. Since becoming a father, Ranveer has often spoken about the joy and gratitude that parenthood has brought him, giving fans a glimpse of his softer side beyond the spotlight.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal has settled into fatherhood with ease, with insiders often describing him as a hands-on and devoted parent. The actor and wife Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child, Vihaan, and the experience has brought out a softer, more relatable side of the actor for fans.

Bollywood’s newest generation of fathers is adding a new dimension to the idea of the leading man. While their films continue to dominate headlines, it is moments like Ali’s thoughtful reflections, Randeep’s pride in baby Nyomica, Sidharth’s devotion to little Saraayah, Varun’s newfound family focus, Ranveer’s joy as a girl dad and Vicky’s quiet, hands-on parenting that are giving fans a closer look at their lives off-screen this Father’s Day.

Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge reveals son Fatehsinh’s face in Father’s Day post for Zaheer Khan

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