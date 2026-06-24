Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals about his first paycheque: “My mother had loaned her jewellery. She was able to get it back…”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended a heartfelt session at the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026 and spoke about his many firsts.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals about his first paycheque: “My mother had loaned her jewellery. She was able to get it back…”

He was asked how he felt when he saw himself on the big screen for the first time. Nawazuddin admitted, "Bahut ajeeb sa laga tha. I found lot of faults in myself. Then you feel how you could have done it better."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also asked about his first pay. He revealed, "I used to do street plays as part of an advertisement. There was an oil brand and they had supplied us with a van. We were 5-6 actors and consisted of a harmonium and dafli. We used to roam in the van all over Delhi and advertise the oil. If people didn't gather to us, we'll pretend to fight to catch attention! Once there would be a crowd, we would do the street play."

He continued, "Wahin se mujhe pehla cheque mila. I gave the first cheque to my mother. She had loaned her jewellery. She was able to get it back, thanks to my first cheque (smiles)."

How much was the amount? Nawazuddin Siddiqui replied, "We used to go 5-6 shows in a day. For each show, we would be paid Rs. 100. So I was paid Rs. 500-600."

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2026: Vaani Kapoor reveals that she has turned scriptwriter: “I am enjoying the process. It’s new and keeping me happy…acting remains my first love”

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