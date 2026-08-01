The producer-entrepreneur announced his new production banner on his birthday, with its maiden venture set to be a high-octane entertainer directed by Remo D'Souza.

Producer and entrepreneur Viccky Jain has announced the launch of his production house, VJ Frames, marking the beginning of a new chapter in his career as a filmmaker. Making the announcement on his birthday, Jain also revealed the banner's maiden project—an ambitious action franchise that will be directed by choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza and feature Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav in lead roles.

Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, and Elvish Yadav team up for Remo D’Souza’s action franchise as Viccky Jain launches VJ Frames

The newly launched banner aims to back commercial entertainers across genres, with its debut project expected to combine action, spectacle and mainstream storytelling. While the makers have kept plot details under wraps, the announcement has already generated curiosity owing to the unusual casting combination of Tiger Shroff, known for his action-packed performances, alongside versatile actor Abhishek Banerjee and content creator-turned-actor Elvish Yadav.

Speaking about the launch of VJ Frames, Viccky Jain described the occasion as the fulfilment of a long-cherished ambition. He said, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact. Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that lies ahead."

Director Remo D'Souza also expressed his enthusiasm about collaborating with the newly launched banner and shared his confidence in the project saying, "I'm really happy to be directing the first film from VJ Frames. Viccky has come on board with a clear vision and a genuine passion for cinema, and it's exciting to be part of this journey with him. We've got a fantastic cast in Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, and I'm looking forward to creating something that's entertaining, action-packed and enjoyable for audiences."

Although further details regarding the film's title, storyline, release schedule and the remaining cast are yet to be announced, the project marks a notable collaboration between Remo D'Souza and Tiger Shroff, both of whom are known for their expertise in action and dance-driven entertainers.

With the launch of VJ Frames, Viccky Jain enters film production with plans to develop a diverse slate of projects in the coming years. The Remo D'Souza directorial is expected to be the first of several films under the banner, setting the tone for its vision of delivering large-scale commercial cinema to audiences across the country.

Also Read: SCOOP: Remo Dsouza begins work on his next dance film; likely to be titled ABCD 3

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