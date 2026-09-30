The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Veer Pahariya is set to showcase a more vulnerable and emotional side of his character with ‘Tujhse Bichad Ke’, the heartbreak song from his upcoming film Prem Keetanu. The track captures the pain and emotional turmoil of separation, adding a poignant layer to the young actor’s journey in the film.

Veer Pahariya showcases his emotional side in heartbreak track ‘Tujhse Bichad Ke’ from Prem Keetanu, watch

Featuring Veer Pahariya and Aafiya Sayed, the song presents moments of love, longing and heartbreak, giving audiences a glimpse into the emotional complications surrounding Veer’s character.

‘Tujhse Bichad Ke’ has been sung by Madhur Sharma, with music composed by Rahul Mishra and lyrics penned by Meer. The song features prominently in the film’s trailer and complements the emotional side of the story.

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While Prem Keetanu blends comedy, college life and romance, the track brings a distinctly bittersweet mood to Veer Pahariya’s character. After exploring his romantic side in earlier tracks from the film, Veer now appears to be stepping into the heartbreak and vulnerability that come with young love.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, Prem Keetanu stars Veer Pahariya, Aparshakti Khurana, Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. The film is produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films and is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

Also Read: Veer Pahariya gets Varun Dhawan to dance to Prem Keetanu song ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’; Varun’s pet dog Joey steals the show

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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