The actors shared a fun dance video on social media ahead of the October 2 release of Veer Pahariya’s romantic comedy.

Veer Pahariya is adding to the buzz around his upcoming film Prem Keetanu with a fun social media moment featuring Varun Dhawan. The actors recently came together for a dance video to the film’s track ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’, with Varun’s pet dog Joey also making a special appearance.

Veer Pahariya gets Varun Dhawan to dance to Prem Keetanu song ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’; Varun’s pet dog Joey steals the show

The video, shared by Veer on social media, shows the two actors grooving to the peppy number and matching steps. Their playful camaraderie is at the centre of the clip, while Joey’s unexpected appearance adds another light-hearted element to the video. Veer captioned the post, “Teen Bhai, Teeno Tabaahi”, accompanied by emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veer Pahariya (@veerpahariya)



The video comes just days ahead of the theatrical release of Prem Keetanu, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 2, 2026. The film marks Veer’s first romantic leading role and pairs him with debutante Aafiya Sayed. The actor has been sharing glimpses of the project as the makers prepare for its release.

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, known for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Prem Keetanu is an official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film Premalu. Written as a romantic comedy-drama, the film follows Vishal, played by Veer, a carefree backbencher navigating college aspirations, friendships and the complications of young love. The story unfolds against the backdrops of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR.

The film also features Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal comedic role, alongside Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay. Produced by Gaurav Verma under Avanika Films, Prem Keetanu is co-presented with Phars Film and in association with Bhavana Studios.

With its release coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, the film is set to bring its coming-of-age romance to theatres this October. Meanwhile, Veer’s latest dance video with Varun has offered fans a glimpse of the lighter side of the actor’s promotional activities, with Joey adding an unexpected furry guest to the celebrations.

Also Read: Veer Pahariya and Aparshakti Khurana lock horns over love in Prem Keetanu trailer, out now

More Pages: Prem Keetanu Box Office Collection

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