The actress opened up about navigating accents, pronunciation and dialects while working across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu projects.

Raashii Khanna on preparing for films in different languages: “It honestly feels like I am in a lifelong exam that just doesn’t end”

Raashii Khanna has established herself across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema, taking on projects in multiple languages during her career. While working across industries has allowed the actress to explore different characters and stories, it has also required her to constantly adapt to new languages, accents and dialects. During a recent ‘Ask Me Anything’ session, Khanna opened up about the process, describing it as a continuous learning experience.

Raashii Khanna on preparing for films in different languages: “It honestly feels like I am in a lifelong exam that just doesn’t end”

Speaking about the preparation involved in getting the linguistic details right for her roles, Raashii said, “It honestly feels like I am in a lifelong exam that just doesn't end. There's always another language, another accent, another pronunciation to get right. And unfortunately, there's no graduation day.”

The actress has worked in projects across different language industries, making language preparation an important part of taking on roles outside her linguistic comfort zone. From getting the pronunciation right to understanding the nuances of an accent or dialect, the process can involve preparation beyond the performance itself.

For an actor working across multiple industries, such details can also become an important part of creating a believable character. Khanna’s comments offer a glimpse into the preparation that goes into moving between languages while continuing to build a career across Indian cinema.

On the work front, Raashii Khanna is currently filming the second season of Raj & DK’s Farzi. The series sees her return as RBI officer Megha Vyas, with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi also part of the cast. The second season is among her upcoming projects and will continue the story established in the first instalment.

Khanna is also set to share the screen with Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil-language action thriller Dharman. The project adds another regional-language film to her upcoming slate.

In addition, the actress has an untitled project with Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and director Anees Bazmee in the pipeline. With projects spanning Hindi and South Indian cinema, Khanna continues to work across languages and industries, making linguistic preparation an ongoing part of her acting journey.

Also Read: Raashii Khanna marks 13 years in Indian Cinema: “It has gone quickly because the work has never stopped feeling like a privilege”

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