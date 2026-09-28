Ahead of its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival, the makers of Selvi have unveiled a new poster featuring National Award-winning actor Anjali Patil in the titular role. The Tamil-language drama is among the two Indian films selected for the Vision – Asia section at the 31st Busan International Film Festival.

Anjali Patil’s Selvi unveils new poster ahead of Busan International Film Festival premiere

Directed by debut filmmaker Sailesh Rathnakumar, Selvi follows Selvi, played by Patil, a migrant home-care nurse working in the homes of wealthy families. Her job involves demanding shifts that can last anywhere between 12 and 72 hours, leaving her with little time for rest, independence or a life outside work.

The film begins as a story centred on migration, female friendship and the realities of caregiving. However, the narrative gradually takes a darker turn when details of an incident from Selvi’s past begin to emerge. The story then moves into the space of a psychological thriller, exploring themes of memory, survival and the lengths a person may go to protect the life they have built.

The newly unveiled poster originated from an idea by Anushka Madhavan, which was further developed by Sailesh and given its final treatment by Shree Teertha. Through its imagery, movement and layered visual elements, the poster seeks to offer a glimpse into Selvi’s inner world.

Anjali Patil, who also serves as the film’s producer, spoke about the significance of the project and its upcoming premiere at Busan. She said, “Selvi is a very personal film for me, and as a producer and actor, this journey has meant a lot. The film looks at migration, caregiving, labour, dignity and survival through an Indian experience, but these are conversations that go beyond borders. I’m very excited to take Selvi to Busan and experience the festival with the film. There is something special about seeing a film you have worked on so closely being presented to an international audience. I’m looking forward to being there, meeting filmmakers and audiences, and sharing Selvi with them. It feels like a very meaningful moment for all of us.”

The film has been edited by nine-time National Award winner A. Sreekar Prasad, while the sound design is by National Award winner Anand Krishnamoorthi, who received the National Award for Ponniyin Selvan: Part I. Archana Padmini and Vinoth Kishan are also part of the principal cast.

Selvi is co-produced by the Red Sea Fund, an initiative of the Red Sea International Film Festival, and supported by Hong Kong Asia Film Financing. The film is set to have its world premiere at the Busan International Film Festival this October.

Also Read : Busan International Film Festival unveils trailer of Anjali Patil starrer Selvi; National Award winner stars in Tamil drama about migration and caregiving

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