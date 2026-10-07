Vedika Pinto on finding her place in the industry after Musafir Cafe: “The bachpan wali Vedika is very happy now because every day there is a new story”

Vedika Pinto has been receiving appreciation for her portrayal of Sudha in Musafir Cafe. Her performance brings out the character’s warmth, vulnerability and emotional journey, helping her connect with audiences. The response to the role has also marked a new phase in Vedika’s career, with the actress finding greater recognition for the characters and stories she chooses.

Vedika Pinto on finding her place in the industry after Musafir Cafe: “The bachpan wali Vedika is very happy now because every day there is a new story”

Reflecting on this stage of her journey and her growing sense of belonging in the industry, Vedika Pinto shared that she currently has several projects in consideration. She said, “There are very exciting things on the table and I don’t want to jinx them by mentioning them now! I am proud to state that I would always tell my parents, “I will feel I have a place in the industry as soon as I have scripts to read!” The bachpan wali Vedika is very happy now because every day there is a new story, and I have to decide which one is right for me.”

For Vedika, having multiple scripts to consider is particularly meaningful as it reflects a stage of her career she had hoped to reach. The actress has gradually built her work through different characters and stories, and the response to Musafir Cafe has added to that journey.

She will next be seen in Musafir Cafe Season 2, where she will reprise the role of Sudha. The character’s journey will continue in the upcoming season. Vedika is also part of Dharma Productions’ upcoming film alongside Lakshya.

With these projects in her lineup, Vedika is moving into a phase where she has more opportunities to explore different stories and characters. Her comments also reflect the personal significance of reaching a point where she can consider which projects are the right fit for her as she continues to build her career in the industry.

Also Read : Vedika Pinto opens up on how industry perception has changed about her: “Musafir Cafe has given me audience approval”

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