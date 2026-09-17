Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on Thursday, September 17, 2026, with birthday wishes pouring in from across the country. Several personalities from the Indian film industry also took to social media to extend their greetings. Among them was actor Anupam Kher, who shared a detailed birthday note recalling his first meeting with the Prime Minister in Ahmedabad.

Anupam Kher wishes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 76th birthday, recalls first meeting; see post

Anupam Kher recalls first meeting with PM Modi

Anupam Kher shared an extended message for Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. In his note, the actor recalled meeting the Prime Minister for the first time in Ahmedabad and described the interaction as an inspiring experience.

Kher expressed his wishes for Modi's long, healthy and joyful life. He also wrote about the qualities he respects in the Prime Minister, including his honesty, integrity, discipline, hard work and dedication towards the country.

The actor further described Modi as a source of inspiration for people in India as well as in different parts of the world. He also referred to him as a selfless leader and said that the nation has always remained his priority.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sharing the post, Anupam Kher wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable and most beloved Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji! May God grant you a long, healthy, and joyful life. You are not only an inspiration to millions of Indians but also to countless people across various countries around the world. My first meeting with you in Ahmedabad was extremely inspiring for me. I wholeheartedly respect your honesty, integrity, tireless hard work, discipline, and dedication to the nation. You are a rare and selfless leader for whom the motherland is always paramount. I pray to the Lord that you continue to lead the country for many years to come with the same energy, unwavering resolve, and dedication.”

Kher concluded his message by once again wishing Modi on his birthday and signing off with “Jai Hind!” His post comes as several Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and others, shared birthday wishes for the Prime Minister.

Also Read : Anupam Kher meets David O. Russell in Los Angeles: “I look forward to working with you again and again”

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