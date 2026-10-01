She is now set to continue with Musafir Cafe Season 2. She will also be seen in a Dharma production opposite Lakshya, adding two more projects to her upcoming slate.

Vedika Pinto opens up on how industry perception has changed about her: “Musafir Cafe has given me audience approval”

Vedika Pinto says the response to Musafir Cafe has brought a change in how the industry perceives her as an actor. Playing Sudha in the series, Vedika has received appreciation from viewers for her performance, adding another phase to her career after the critical recognition she earned for Nishaanchi.

Vedika Pinto opens up on how industry perception has changed about her: “Musafir Cafe has given me audience approval”

Talking about the change in perception, Vedika says, “I felt a shift after Nishaanchi, and that was in the form of the industry seeing me as a serious actor. Working with Anurag Kashyap gave me that. The film didn’t do well commercially, but it was quite critically acclaimed. But that, unfortunately, was still not enough to make them bet on me. Musafir Cafe has given me audience approval. The industry now looks at me as a good actor who is also liked by the audience, which, I guess, makes me a more interesting option for makers. Now, I am being welcomed very warmly into production houses and I am meeting producers and directors. For the first time in my career, I have options for scripts, which is really everything that I wanted.”

For Vedika, the response to Sudha has added to the recognition she has received for her acting. The character has found a connect with viewers, while the appreciation for her performance has brought her increased visibility and opportunities.

The actor’s journey so far has seen her move from critical recognition with Nishaanchi to receiving a wider audience response with Musafir Cafe. According to Vedika, the combination of critical appreciation and audience acceptance has also opened up more opportunities for her.

Also Read : “I was in the middle of promoting Nishaanchi when Musafir Cafe came my way”: Vedika Pinto on landing Sudha

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