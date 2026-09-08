Gaurav Thakur and Neel Kothari’s Indo-German feature film The Bombay Blood is set to reach another milestone with a special screening at the Indian Embassy in Berlin on September 11. Produced by Neel Kothari, Gaurav Hrishikesh Thakur and Daniel E. Pajak, the film has been written, directed and edited by Gaurav Hrishikesh Thakur.

EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Thakur and Neel Kothari’s Indo-German film The Bombay Blood to screen at Indian Embassy in Berlin

Bringing together creative talent from India and Germany, The Bombay Blood explores an Indian protagonist and cultural identity within a European setting. The story unfolds as a high-stakes survival narrative with an international backdrop, combining performers and filmmakers from both countries.

The film features Dirk Böhling, Philipp Oliver Baumgarten, Katrin Ingendoh, Sabine Urban, Gaurav Thakur, Kashyap Parulekar, Mithun Ramdharne and Kajal Raturi in key roles.

For producer Neel Kothari, the project marks an important step in his journey as a producer. Reflecting on the film and his collaboration with Gaurav Thakur, Kothari says, “From producing theatre and Marathi film in India to producing an Indo-German film, my journey has been both unexpected and incredibly rewarding. The Bombay Blood marks my first international film as a producer and my first collaboration with Gaurav Thakur, with whom I share a larger vision of creating cinema that builds a meaningful bridge between India and Germany. Our association goes beyond one film, and we want to build a creative partnership that brings together talent, stories and cultures from both countries and puts Indian stories on a global platform.”

He further adds, “My association with Gaurav Thakur has been built on a shared belief that cinema can transcend languages, geographies and cultures.The fact that my second film is now being screened at the German Embassy is a moment of immense pride and also a validation of the vision we have been pursuing.”

The Berlin screening is being curated by Rohit Prabhu. According to the curator, tickets for the event sold out within a couple of days of the announcement, reflecting interest among the international audience as well as the Indian diaspora in Germany.

After its premiere run in Germany, The Bombay Blood is now preparing for its India chapter. Director Gaurav Thakur and members of the German cast are expected to travel across Maharashtra and select cities for promotional activities and public screenings.

Produced under Era of Light Films, RangNeel Creations, Comutador Junkies Productions and Pajak Pictures Filmproduktion, The Bombay Blood continues its India-Germany collaboration as it prepares to connect with audiences in India.

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