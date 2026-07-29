Vaani Kapoor emerged as one of the biggest highlights at India Couture Week in Delhi as she walked the runway as the showstopper for designer Dolly J. Dressed in a striking wine-toned couture ensemble, the actress showcased a look that seamlessly blended modern design with traditional craftsmanship, making a memorable fashion statement on the ramp.

Vaani Kapoor sets the ramp ablaze in glamorous wine couture ensemble at India Couture Week

Vaani wore a deep wine and burgundy lehenga featuring intricate detailing and contemporary silhouettes. Her structured off-the-shoulder blouse came with a sweetheart neckline and was adorned with elaborate crystal embroidery, delicate beadwork, and floral appliqué work. A stylish cut-out beneath the bust added a modern edge to the ensemble, while cascading beaded strands draped around her arms enhanced its couture appeal.

The actress paired the blouse with a matching high-waisted skirt embellished with tonal embroidery, shimmering sequins, and crystal accents. A thigh-high slit brought a bold touch to the look, while the outfit replaced the traditional dupatta with an elegantly draped pallu that flowed over one shoulder into a dramatic extended train, creating a unique fusion of a saree's grace and a lehenga's structured silhouette.

Keeping the focus on the outfit, Vaani opted for minimal accessories, styling the look with diamond drop earrings, a delicate bracelet, and statement cocktail rings. She completed her appearance with soft side-parted waves, bronzed makeup, smoky eye detailing, and nude lips, adding to the refined finish of the couture presentation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

The collection, titled BRĀHM, was unveiled by designer Dolly J and drew inspiration from the majestic Himalayan landscape. Rather than recreating the mountains directly, the collection interpreted their changing moods, shifting light, and dramatic terrain through couture. Featuring shades of deep wine, antique gold, earthy rust, crimson red, ivory, shimmering silver, blush pink, and warm copper, every ensemble reflected a different phase of the Himalayan scenery, from the gentle hues of sunrise to the rich tones of dusk.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor voices support for students protests: “My heart has been with the young people”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.