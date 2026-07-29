The actress shared glimpses from the global football tournament, where her interaction with the family of Spain’s young football star caught fans’ attention.

Actress Urvashi Rautela has once again grabbed attention at an international sporting event. The actress recently shared moments from the FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations, where she met Sheila Ebana, the mother of Spanish football star Lamine Yamal. The interaction, which was documented on her social media, has since garnered attention from both football enthusiasts and her followers.

Urvashi Rautela meets Lamine Yamal’s mother Sheila Ebana at FIFA World Cup 2026; photos from celebration go viral

Taking to her social media handles, Urvashi posted a series of photos and videos from the FIFA World Cup festivities. Among the highlights was her meeting with Sheila Ebana, as the actress celebrated Spain's successful campaign at the tournament. The posts showcased the two sharing a warm interaction amid the celebrations, with football fans from different parts of the world joining in the festivities.

The meeting quickly became a talking point online, with several fans appreciating the crossover between Indian cinema and international football. Social media users also highlighted how such interactions reflect the growing global appeal of both Bollywood personalities and football stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)



Urvashi has frequently attended major international sporting events over the years, including football and cricket tournaments, where her appearances have often generated buzz online. Her latest outing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 continued that trend, with the actress making headlines after sharing updates from the tournament.

For the occasion, Urvashi opted for a glamorous ensemble as she attended the celebrations, with her photographs receiving praise from fans across social media. Many followers also appreciated her presence at one of the world's biggest sporting events and viewed it as another instance of an Indian celebrity participating in a global cultural platform.

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the brightest young talents in world football. The Spanish international played a key role during Spain's successful FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign and has continued to earn widespread recognition for his performances on the field. His mother, Sheila Ebana, has also received appreciation from football fans over the years for supporting his journey from a young age.

While Urvashi's interaction with Sheila Ebana was brief, it added another memorable moment to the ongoing celebrations surrounding the FIFA World Cup. As the tournament continues to dominate global conversations, the actress' social media posts have further fuelled interest among fans, with many describing the meeting as a reflection of how sport continues to bring together people from different cultures and backgrounds.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino in New York

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