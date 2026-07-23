Actor Urvashi Rautela recently attended a FIFA event, where she met FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Photos from their interaction were shared on social media, drawing attention from fans.

Urvashi Rautela meets FIFA President Gianni Infantino in New York

Sharing a picture with Gianni Infantino, Urvashi wrote, "To FIFA President Gianni Infantino, thank you for the gracious invitation to the exclusive FIFA x Big Art Festival Gala in New York. It was a privilege to share the evening with football legends and distinguished global figures at Capitale. The night reached new heights with @50cent commanding performance and the refined elegance of Chopard."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Over the years, Urvashi has made appearances at several international events alongside her work in the Indian film industry. She frequently shares glimpses of these global engagements with her followers on social media.

The meeting with the FIFA President comes as another notable addition to her recent international appearances. Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement over the interaction and praised the actor for representing Indian cinema on a global platform.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela has multiple film projects in the pipeline across different languages.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela and AP Dhillon spark buzz after Burj Al Arab Valentine’s celebration in Dubai

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