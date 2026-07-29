The nationwide campaign introduced thousands of students and audiences to the upcoming epic as anticipation builds for the global trailer premiere on July 30.

The makers of Ramayana have intensified promotions ahead of the film's trailer launch by organising a series of special screenings across India. As excitement continues to build around the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, the promotional campaign reached audiences in 16 cities and more than 400 schools, with thousands of students participating in activities centred around the epic.

Ramayana trailer to release tomorrow; makers host special screenings across 16 cities and 400+ schools ahead of launch

According to the makers, the screenings were part of a nationwide initiative aimed at introducing younger audiences to the story of the Ramayana. Alongside the screenings, students also took part in a creative competition that encouraged them to depict their imagination of the epic through artwork.

The events witnessed participation from students, families, fans, creators, and members of the film fraternity. The makers shared that the screenings received an enthusiastic response, with audiences applauding the visuals and visual effects showcased during the presentations. Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were also heard at several venues as attendees reacted to the footage.

Sharing glimpses from the nationwide campaign on social media, the makers wrote, "From classrooms to cinema halls, Ramayana became more than an epic, it found its way into homes across India. The dawn of Ramayana begins with our trailer on 30 July 2026, Thursday at 4:15 AM IST Worldwide."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)



The campaign comes just a day before the film's trailer is scheduled to premiere globally on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:15 AM IST. The trailer is expected to offer audiences a more detailed look at the ambitious adaptation, which has been mounted as a two-part cinematic event.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG, the eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects studio, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Designed as a global theatrical spectacle, Ramayana is set to release in IMAX worldwide, with Part 1 slated for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027.

With the trailer launch now just hours away, the nationwide promotional campaign has added to the anticipation surrounding what is expected to be one of the biggest Indian film releases in recent years.

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