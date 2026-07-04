TVF founder Arunabh Kumar praises Paritosh Tripathi after TSP Kavi Sammelan recognition: “No one could do it better than you”

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar recently shared a heartfelt message for actor and comedian Paritosh Tripathi after the latter expressed gratitude for being part of TSP Kavi Sammelan. The exchange took place on social media following an award ceremony where Paritosh acknowledged Arunabh's support.

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar praises Paritosh Tripathi after TSP Kavi Sammelan recognition: “No one could do it better than you”

Paritosh shared a video from the event, capturing a moment on stage with Arunabh Kumar. Along with the clip, he thanked the TVF founder for giving him the opportunity to be associated with TSP Kavi Sammelan. "Sach Me sir. Thank u so much for @tspkavisammelan @arunabhkumar," Paritosh wrote in the caption.

Arunabh later reshared the post on his Instagram Stories and responded with a message appreciating Paritosh's contribution to the show. "Love you @iamparitoshtripathi. No one could do it better than you," Arunabh wrote.

TSP Kavi Sammelan, produced under TVF's digital content banner The Screen Patti (TSP), has received positive responses from viewers since its release. The show features Paritosh Tripathi in a prominent role and presents poetry and humour in a contemporary format.

Arunabh Kumar is widely recognised as the founder of TVF, one of India's leading digital entertainment companies. Over the years, the platform has produced several acclaimed web series, including Panchayat, Kota Factory, Gullak, Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers and Tripling.

Recently, TVF also announced several upcoming projects at Prime Video Presents. The slate includes films such as Vvan and College Fest, new series including Pyramid and Vansh, along with fresh seasons of popular titles like Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne vs Everyone and Sandeep Bhaiya.

The interaction between Arunabh Kumar and Paritosh Tripathi has since drawn online attention, with fans appreciating the duo's mutual admiration following the award event.

Also Read: TVF founder Arunabh Kumar recalls deciding to shut down during COVID: “My fiancée and my mother, gave me the strength to keep going”

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