The sci-fi romantic film Love Story 2050 (2008) completed 18 years on July 4. Starring Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra, the film is remembered for its chartbuster songs and its ambitious attempt to present a futuristic love story. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, conducted in July 2024, Karan Razdan spoke about his experience of working on the film and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Karan Razdan reveals Love Story 2050 was based on Aamir Khan’s shelved film, Time Machine; adds, “Makers shouldn’t have changed the base; gadbad ho gayi…Priyanka Chopra’s death scene would have DEVASTATED viewers”

Karan Razdan said, “Love Story 2050 for me is a very tragic case. I had started writing it when my directorial Girlfriend (2004) became a hit. I did a three-hour narration in Harry Baweja’s office. I remember tears were shed. I suggested, ‘Don’t change the film much’. I didn’t have time as I was flooded with offers after the success of Girlfriend. But in the final product, only two scenes were retained from the original script. I had also asked them to mention my name at the end, but my name was there at the beginning (under ‘additional screenplay’).”

Karan Razdan continued, “I had written Time Machine for Shekhar Kapur, which starred Aamir Khan. That was the base for Love Story 2050. It was 60% shot and then got shelved. Many years later, Harry told me he wanted to launch his son, Harman, and expressed the desire to make a film similar to Time Machine. But instead of the past, the character would travel in the future.”

Karan revealed, “I reminded him that Satish Kaushik was also making a time machine film with Ekta Kapoor. He requested me to talk to Satish. I met Satish and informed him of the situation. I had seen Harman since he was 14. Satish, in turn, spoke with Ekta and they stopped work on the film.”

Karan Razdan then said, “Sadly, gadbad ho gayi as I couldn’t be there. I am a very hands-on writer. I have written the upcoming film, Soorya, for Sunny Deol. Though it’s a remake, I was still on the sets. With Love Story 2050, I couldn’t be involved as I was making three films. I also suggested they get more writers. Lekin unko base change nahin karna chahiye tha. The Priyanka Chopra death scene would have devastated the viewers. It was a 20 to 30-minute segment in the first half. Later, Harman told me it was changed to Priyanka dying after meeting with an accident. I was shocked and asked why that was done. He said, ‘We have already shot it’. I even told Harry, but by then, things were done.”

He added, “In the original script, she suffers from cancer. I also had a scene where he narrates Shakespeare’s Hamlet to impress her in the beginning. And after she dies, he gives the same Hamlet speech to her dead body. And then there’s a storm and her body gets covered. The idea was to not show if she was cremated or buried. But in the film, the scene was quite quick.”

Also Read: When Priyanka Chopra salvaged Harman Baweja’s launch Love Story 2050 after Kareena Kapoor walked out: “It was a humanitarian gesture”

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