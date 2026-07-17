TVF founder Arunabh Kumar credits wife Shruti Ranjan for standing by him through financial crisis and health setback

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar has spoken about how his wife, Shruti Ranjan, supported him through some of the most difficult periods of his life, including a financial crisis at the company and a personal health setback.

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar credits wife Shruti Ranjan for standing by him through financial crisis and health setback

The couple got married after a ten-month relationship and have since faced multiple challenges together, according to details shared on social media.

One of the most testing periods came during the COVID-19 pandemic, when TVF began running low on funds while a large number of employees depended on the company for their livelihood. Kumar decided to invest his personal savings to keep the company running, a decision he has attributed to the confidence and trust Ranjan placed in him at the time.

The company was able to work through the financial strain, and the couple soon faced another challenge when Kumar was bedridden for two months due to health issues. Ranjan remained by his side through the recovery period, continuing to offer her support throughout.

TVF has produced several web series over the years, including Panchayat, Kota Factory, Gullak, Permanent Roommates, TVF Pitchers and TVF Tripling. Kumar founded the company and continues to lead its content and production operations.

Also Read: TVF founder Arunabh Kumar praises Paritosh Tripathi after TSP Kavi Sammelan recognition: “No one could do it better than you”

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