Presented by Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's GMB Entertainment, Rao Bahadur continues to make waves at the box office with its compelling psychological narrative. Directed by Venkatesh Maha and starring Satya Dev, the film is jointly produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments. Since its theatrical release, the Telugu psychological thriller has been receiving positive responses from audiences, critics, and members of the film industry.

Anurag Kashyap showers praise on Rao Bahadur; says, “It’s not a film, it’s an opera”

Among those appreciating the film is filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, whose detailed review has drawn attention online. Sharing Kashyap's words on social media, producer Anurag Reddy expressed his excitement over the filmmaker's appreciation. He wrote, “Reading this just gave me goosebumps. @anuragkashyap72 Sir about #RaoBahadur.”

Anurag Kashyap's review praised the film's storytelling, themes, and artistic vision. He wrote, “It's not a film, it's an opera. Fantastical, modernist, magic realism, gender politics, musings on patriarchy, ballsy, and enviable to me as a filmmaker. Needs guts to make it and more guts to produce it and put it out there. It also needs a rewatch to get all the nuances which are so deep rooted in culture. Best written songs in cinema in a long while. Wish I knew Telugu to enjoy it more. Venkatesh Maha is a genius, remember meeting him once in Hyderabad when he told me what he wants to do next and I didn't expect this. Satyadev is just too good. Both young and old. Stuck in time. His spiralling madness speaks of the time in so many ways. To articulate better a second viewing is required. The nostalgic Rao Bahadur's various obsessions speak to me in a very direct way. I love Venky Maha.. just do man what you do. More power to you. Incredible writing like it was written on a hallucinogen. Phew. Never written so much about any film.”

Since its release, Rao Bahadur has been widely appreciated for its layered storytelling, unconventional narrative, technical finesse, and powerful performances. The film has been noted for presenting a distinctive concept with conviction while offering a fresh cinematic experience.

Blending psychological drama with the fading legacy of an aristocratic past, Rao Bahadur explores themes rooted in local culture while carrying universal emotional depth. Venkatesh Maha has taken on multiple responsibilities as the film's writer, director, and editor, shaping a story that balances cultural specificity with broader human emotions.

The film also boasts a skilled technical team, with Kartik Parmar serving as cinematographer, Smaran Sai composing the music, and Rohan Singh handling the production design.

Combining striking royal imagery with psychological mystery, Rao Bahadur invites audiences into a world filled with symbolism and hidden meanings. The film was released in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026, and continues to receive appreciation for its unique storytelling and cinematic craft.

Also Read : Anurag Kashyap supports Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike; says, “Silence from powers is deafening to the point that it is proof of their guilt and murderous intent”

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