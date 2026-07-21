As Tusshar Kapoor marks 25 years in the Hindi film industry, the actor has reflected on his journey, the challenges of being born into a film family, and the pressure that came with being veteran actor Jeetendra’s son. Fresh off the success of Welcome To The Jungle, Tusshar shared that while the film’s positive response has been immensely satisfying, he also experienced the natural anxiety of making his presence felt in a star-studded cast.

Tusshar Kapoor recalls pressure of being a star kid: “Go to parties, be in the news”

Speaking about the reception to Welcome To The Jungle with Mid-Day, Tusshar said he is delighted to see audiences embracing the film and its characters. “It's really overwhelming but very gratifying. People are loving the characters, and they're going again and again to watch it. It's spreading like wildfire," he said.

The actor also spoke about sharing screen space with an ensemble of 34 actors, describing the experience as enjoyable and comparable to a reunion. However, he admitted that in films featuring several stars, the challenge is not about being overshadowed but about leaving a lasting impression. “You don't fear getting overshadowed. But you do have anxiety about standing out. You want to be noticed and get your due,” he explained.

Looking back at his 25-year career, Tusshar recalled how film releases in the past allowed actors to fully experience the highs and lows of a movie’s journey. "What I miss about that era is that you lived the entire process of releasing a film. Whether it was a success or a failure, you got to experience the journey and see it through properly," he said, noting how the industry has become much faster today.

The actor also credited his father, Jeetendra, for teaching him to remain balanced despite the unpredictable nature of showbiz. "I've seen my father's journey go up and down and up and down. So I don't get very carried away with success, and neither do I get dejected when there's a lull because I know that's part of this profession," he shared. Tusshar admitted he tends to overthink but has gradually learned to stay grounded.

Opening up about the realities of being a star kid, Tusshar acknowledged that belonging to a film family comes with expectations and constant advice. "There is an expectation. There is a baggage. There is a lot of unsolicited advice that comes your way — that because you are from a film family, you have to be a certain way," he said.

Describing himself as an introvert, the actor revealed that he never fit the stereotypical image of a celebrity child and instead chose to focus on his craft. "I'm very unlike what one would expect a star son to be like. I just focused on work. What I do in my personal life, how I am in my personal life, should not be anybody's business. It was hard, but I had to block that noise out. Over the years, I've learned that," he added.

Tusshar also recalled some of the unusual advice he received early in his career. "I was told, 'You've got to be acting when you're not acting also.' But I couldn't deal with it. I used to ignore it and just focus on my work," he said, emphasizing that he believes what truly matters is an actor’s work on screen.

He further pointed out that while outsiders are often seen as facing immense struggles, insiders also deal with significant pressure. "They say outsiders are pressured a lot. But even as an insider, I was told you've got to be a certain way, go to parties, be in the news. So this pressure is for us too," he concluded.

Reflecting on the Golmaal franchise, which he has previously called the "lifeline" of his career, Tusshar expressed gratitude to director Rohit Shetty for believing in him and allowing him to shape his character. He also shared his excitement about returning for the fifth instalment and reuniting with the team.

Also Read : Tusshar Kapoor opens up on balancing single fatherhood and Welcome To The Jungle shoot: “The set was like a family”

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