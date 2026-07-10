Tusshar Kapoor recently opened up about balancing his professional commitments with his responsibilities as a single father while filming Welcome To The Jungle. The actor, who is currently enjoying the success of the multi-starrer, shared with Hindustan Times how maintaining a fixed shooting schedule in Mumbai helped him spend quality time with his son, Laksshya Kapoor, despite the demands of a large-scale production.

Tusshar Kapoor opens up on balancing single fatherhood and Welcome To The Jungle shoot: “The set was like a family”

Speaking about his experience, Tusshar revealed that the film's schedule worked in his favour, allowing him to devote his evenings to his son. The actor told HT, “Welcome To The Jungle mein toh hum log 9 to 6 hi shoot karte the and it was all in Mumbai. Toh shaam ko 6:30 baje tak ghar aa jata tha, and then I used to be with my son. By then he was seven years old, so his dad went for shooting and he had school.”

Tusshar also praised director Ahmed Khan for being understanding whenever family responsibilities required his attention. Recalling an incident from 2024, when Laksshya had just entered third grade and was participating in his school's annual day production, the actor requested permission to report late for work. However, Ahmed Khan encouraged him to spend the day with his son instead. “It's okay, you don't come today. If I need you, I'll call you later.” Tusshar added that Ahmed is someone who truly values family time and always showed consideration for personal commitments.

The actor further remembered another occasion in late 2025, when the team had resumed shooting for Welcome To The Jungle and were filming a song sequence at Chandivali Studios. During the shoot, Tusshar received news that Laksshya had been injured at school. After completing work until the lunch break, he informed the director about the situation. Ahmed immediately reassured him and said, “You go, I will take care of it. We have finished most of your work,” allowing the actor to leave the set and be with his son.

Reflecting on the experience, Tusshar expressed gratitude for the supportive environment created by the cast and crew. Summing up his journey on the film, he said, “This set was like a family.” His recollections highlighted how the understanding of the film's team enabled him to strike a balance between his acting career and his role as a devoted single father.

Also Read : Tusshar Kapoor credits Ahmed Khan’s passion behind Welcome To The Jungle; calls co-star Akshay Kumar “sharp”

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