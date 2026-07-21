She also posted a throwback video from film, which starred Jimmy Sheirgill and Yashpal Sharma and went on to win the Special Jury Prize at the 7th Ocean's Cinefan Film Festival.

21 Years Of Yahaan: Minissha Lamba reflects on the film that changed her life

Minissha Lamba turned nostalgic as she celebrated 21 years of her debut film Yahaan, remembering the project that marked the beginning of her journey in the Hindi film industry. The actress took to social media to share an emotional note, expressing her gratitude to filmmaker Shoojit Sircar for giving her the opportunity to play the lead role in the 2005 film.

21 Years Of Yahaan: Minissha Lamba reflects on the film that changed her life

Looking back at the milestone, Minissha reflected on how Yahaan shaped her life and career. Sharing a throwback video from the film, she wrote, "Yahaan 2005. A film by Shoojit Sircar 21 years later. Thank you for choosing me to play Adaa and setting in motion the course of my life. Every scene is a profusion of memories of all the wonderful things that our first film was. And how handsome is @jimmysheirgill looking @shoojitsircar #film #movies #magic #bollywood."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minissha Lamba (@minissha_lamba)

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Yahaan starred Jimmy Sheirgill, Minissha Lamba, and Yashpal Sharma in key roles. Released in theatres on July 29, 2005, the film received appreciation for its storytelling and performances. It also earned recognition on the festival circuit by winning the Special Jury Prize at the 7th Ocean's Cinefan Film Festival.

Following her debut, Minissha went on to feature in several notable Bollywood films, including Corporate (2006), Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007), Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), and Bheja Fry 2 (2011). She further gained attention for her role in Sanjay Gadhvi's Kidnap and later appeared in Shyam Benegal's critically acclaimed Well Done Abba.

After taking a short break from films, Minissha returned to the spotlight by participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 8, where Gautam Gulati emerged as the winner of the season.

Among her recent screen appearances, the actress featured in Double Di Trouble, sharing the screen with veteran actor Dharmendra alongside Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kulraj Randhawa, and Poonam Dhillon.

As Yahaan completed 21 years, Minissha's heartfelt tribute served as a reminder of the film that launched her career and continues to hold a special place in her memories.

Also Read : Siddharth Anand on 17 years of Bachna Ae Haseeno, “I really enjoyed that phase of being just carefree and uninhibited”

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