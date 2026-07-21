Preity Zinta shared glimpses from the FIFA World Cup 2026 final in New Jersey and congratulated Spain on winning their second title.

Actor Preity Zinta gave fans a glimpse into her FIFA World Cup 2026 experience by sharing pictures from the final held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The actor attended the summit clash with her husband, Gene Goodenough, and reflected on witnessing Spain defeat defending champions Argentina to lift the trophy.

Preity Zinta congratulates Spain after FIFA World Cup 2026 win, calls final “a bizarre twist of fate”

Sharing a series of photographs on Instagram, Preity described the weekend as a memorable one and congratulated the Spanish team on their historic victory. "This weekend was beyond fun! I got to experience a Football (Soccer) World Cup final game in New Jersey with 'The Goodenough Boyz'," she wrote.

Preity recalls the Messi-Lamine Yamal connection

In her post, Preity also spoke about one of the most talked-about storylines surrounding the final. She mentioned the viral photograph of a five-month-old Lamine Yamal with Lionel Messi during a charity photoshoot years ago, calling the coincidence remarkable.

"This World Cup final felt like a bizarre twist of fate. Argentina, the previous world champions, were playing Spain in the final. A team that had not lost an international game since March 2024 and its star player, Lamine Yamal, was the same kid that was photographed when he was five months old with a 20-year-old Messi for a photoshoot where Messi gave him a bath in a plastic tub! Yes!!! It's all true and... then... they meet in the final. Who writes a script like that?" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity congratulates Spain on historic World Cup triumph

Preity added that attending the final with her husband made the experience even more special. "All I can say is that it was such a fun experience to be a plus one with my husband for a game in a stadium and boy... what a fun day. Big congratulations to the Spanish team and all their fans for winning this FIFA World Cup! It truly was so much fun to watch," she concluded.

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19 to lift their second World Cup title. With the victory, Spain also became the first nation to simultaneously hold both the men's FIFA World Cup title, won in 2026, and the women's FIFA World Cup title, won in 2023.

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