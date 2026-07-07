The makers of Tumbbad 2 have sparked fresh excitement among fans with a cryptic new update, hinting that the much-awaited sequel will deliver an even more intense cinematic experience than its predecessor. The original Tumbbad has long been regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest folklore fantasy films, earning a devoted cult following over the years. Its successful theatrical re-release further cemented its legacy by emerging as the highest-grossing re-release in Indian cinema.

Tumbbad 2 makers build anticipation with eerie new update: “Pralay Aayega”

Building on that success, the sequel aims to take the mythical world of Tumbbad to greater heights with an expansive vision and larger-than-life storytelling. Adding to the anticipation, the makers shared a striking image of the film's script placed against the backdrop of the franchise's signature rain-soaked setting. Accompanying the post was the caption, "You remember the rain. This time, you'll feel it's fury. #PralayAayega #Tumbbad2."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)

The rain has always been one of the defining elements of Tumbbad, creating an eerie and immersive atmosphere that became synonymous with the film's identity. The original production famously took place over four monsoon seasons to capture its haunting visuals, muddy landscapes, and relentless rainfall. The latest teaser has reignited memories of that distinctive world while suggesting that the sequel will push its atmospheric storytelling even further.

Tumbbad 2 is being produced by actor-producer Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios, led by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. The sequel is directed by Adesh Prasad, who takes charge of expanding the acclaimed Tumbbad universe. Backed by Pen Studios, the banner behind blockbusters such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film is set for a theatrical release on December 3, 2027, promising audiences another unforgettable journey into its haunting folklore fantasy world.

Also Read : Tumbbad 2 makers are chasing the monsoon across Maharashtra to recreate the original film’s iconic atmosphere

More Pages: Tumbbad 2 Box Office Collection

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