Salman Khan has once again grabbed fans' attention, this time by sharing a striking new photograph from his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi. The Bollywood superstar took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a scenic still featuring himself seated alone in the middle of a lush green field, surrounded by mist-covered hills. Adding to the intrigue, Salman kept the caption short and impactful, writing only, “MAATRUBHUMI.”

Salman Khan builds hype for Maatrubhumi with scenic Instagram post amid buzz around upcoming war drama

The actor's latest post is being viewed as another glimpse into the much-awaited war drama, which has already been making headlines in recent weeks. In the image, Salman is seen sporting a sleeveless black vest, ripped blue jeans, and a rugged hat while sitting on a chair with his head resting on one hand. The serene yet intense setting complements the film's title, leaving fans curious about what the makers have in store.

Maatrubhumi, previously titled Battle of Galwan, is reportedly inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The makers later renamed the film to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, a move that was reportedly made to broaden the film's appeal and shift the focus beyond a single military conflict while retaining its patriotic essence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The project has also been in the news over reports surrounding its certification process. Earlier reports claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had withheld the film's clearance certificate, potentially delaying its release despite the title change. However, Salman Khan Films later issued an official clarification, dismissing those reports as "false" and stating that the film had not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. The production house urged media outlets and audiences not to circulate unverified information and said that any official updates would be shared through its own channels.

Against this backdrop, Salman's latest Instagram post has only amplified anticipation for the film. Although the actor did not reveal any additional details, the visually stunning photograph and the one-word caption have fuelled excitement among fans, many of whom believe the post hints that promotional activities for Maatrubhumi are gradually gaining momentum.

Within minutes of being uploaded, the post received thousands of likes and comments, with admirers praising Salman's intense look and the breathtaking backdrop. While the makers are yet to announce fresh details regarding the film's release, Salman's latest social media update has successfully reignited the buzz surrounding one of his most anticipated upcoming projects.

Also Read : Mamta Sharma remembers working with Salman Khan with ‘Chatni’ song returning in Dhamaal 4: “I still remember how he held my hand and spun me during the song”

More Pages: Maatrubhumi Box Office Collection

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