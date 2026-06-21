After months of speculation and multiple postponements, the makers of Toxic have finally announced a new release date for the highly anticipated film. Headlined by Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action drama is now slated to release in cinemas worldwide on August 26, 2026.

Toxic release date announced: Yash-starrer to arrive in cinemas on August 26, 2026

The announcement comes a day after the film's official social media handles sparked excitement among fans with a cryptic post that read, “Got plans for tomorrow?” The message immediately fuelled speculation that a major update was on the way. As expected, the makers have now confirmed the film's theatrical release date, bringing an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the project.

A Long Journey to the Big Screen

Toxic has witnessed an eventful release journey. When the film was first announced, it was scheduled to arrive in theatres on April 10, 2025. However, the ambitious scale of the production and an extensive shooting schedule resulted in delays.

Featuring a star-studded cast including Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi, the film's principal photography reportedly continued longer than anticipated before wrapping up in October 2025. This prompted the makers to shift the release to March 19, 2026.

Just weeks before that release date, another postponement was announced. The producers cited geopolitical tensions in the Middle East as a major factor behind the decision. Given the importance of the region for Indian cinema's overseas business, the team chose to avoid a potentially affected international rollout.

The film was then moved to June 4, 2026, but another delay followed as the makers continued refining the project.

Toxic Vs Eetha

The newly announced August 26 release places Toxic just two days ahead of the release of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 28, 2026.

While there are currently no other major releases announced for the period, the proximity of the two films could make the final week of August one of the most closely watched windows at the box office.

Also Read: Team Toxic celebrates director Geetu Mohandas’ birthday with special BTS footage, watch

More Pages: Toxic Box Office Collection

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