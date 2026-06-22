Manoj Bajpayee opens up about his preference for independent cinema, the temptation of big-budget films, and why challenging roles continue to drive him as an actor.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has built a career known for its range and willingness to explore unconventional stories. While he has worked across commercial cinema, streaming platforms, and independent films, the actor says his heart increasingly lies with projects that challenge him creatively. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Bajpayee reflected on his evolving filmography and explained why independent and middle-of-the-road cinema continues to attract him despite receiving offers from mainstream productions.

Manoj Bajpayee ADMITS big-budget films are tempting but his heart lies in Indie cinema: “Mehnat karna mere DNA mein hai”

“I enjoy surprising people with my performances”

When asked whether his growing preference for independent films was a conscious decision, Bajpayee said it stemmed from his personal satisfaction as an actor. “Actually, if I tell you that, you will not believe it, mera mann lagta hai,” he said, adding that he enjoys taking on roles that surprise even those closest to him. “I enjoy my performance a lot when I am doing something such that even those near me are surprised, like ‘Is this Manoj Bajpayee?’ It’s a kick,” the actor shared.

According to Bajpayee, that creative excitement is what draws him toward independent and content-driven cinema. “So for that kick, I do middle-of-the-road cinema or independent cinema,” he added.

Manoj Bajpayee on the attraction of big-budget films

The actor also admitted that large-scale commercial films have their own appeal and that he regularly receives offers for such projects. “Mere paas mein big budget film bahut aati hain,” Bajpayee said.

Speaking candidly about the comfort associated with mainstream productions, he joked that such films can sometimes feel easier compared to the demands of smaller, performance-driven projects. “Aapko jaana hai. Badhiya si van mein baithoonga. Acchi-acchi cheez order karoonga. Kya stress lene ki zaroorat nahi hai?” he said, describing the relaxed environment often associated with large productions.

He further added that spending 40 or 50 days on certain commercial projects could feel like “ek tareeke ki picnic hogi” before quickly clarifying that he would never take his work lightly.

“Working hard is in my DNA”

Despite his humorous description, Bajpayee stressed that dedication remains central to his approach regardless of the scale of a film. “No, of course, I will work hard. Jab shot aayega toh mehnat karoonga hi. Mehnat karna mere DNA mein hai,” he said.

At the same time, the actor acknowledged that the intensity required by many of his recent projects can be demanding, particularly after investing years into emotionally and physically challenging performances. “The temptation is happening because I have invested so much in these films that I am getting a bit tired with age and with the intensity,” he admitted.

Bajpayee is currently being praised for his performance in Governor, a small-budget independent film directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar. The film, which received a limited theatrical release in India, sees him portray S. Venkitaramanan, the former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. The drama revisits India's economic challenges in the early 1990s and highlights Venkitaramanan’s role during a crucial period in the country’s financial history.

Also Read: Governor introduces Buy 1 Get 1 Ticket offer as Manoj Bajpayee starrer continues its theatrical run

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