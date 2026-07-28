Ranbir Kapoor reacts to criticism over playing Lord Ram in Ramayana, saying there is no single right actor to portray the revered deity.

Ranbir Kapoor has addressed the criticism surrounding his casting as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic Ramayana. Ever since the project was announced, the actor has faced online scrutiny, with some questioning whether he was the right choice to portray the revered deity.

“There is no right actor to play Lord Ram”: Ranbir Kapoor REACTS to criticism over Ramayana casting

Speaking to Review Nation, Ranbir admitted that he initially questioned whether he was worthy of taking on such an iconic role. However, he said he eventually understood the responsibility that came with representing Lord Ram on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor on playing Lord Ram: “Am I worthy?”

Recalling his first reaction to the offer, Ranbir said, "The first question that popped into my head was, am I worthy? Am I the right person and why am I being gifted this responsibility to not play Lord Rama but represent him? But very soon you understand the value, the responsibility and the noble intention of the filmmakers to present the story, which has been relevant for 4,000 years. It's deeply ingrained in our subconscious. So I don't think there's a right actor to play Lord Rama."

The actor added that portraying Lord Ram is not about fitting a particular image but about approaching the role with sincerity, belief and faith.

Ranbir Kapoor says, “There is no fixed face to Lord Ram”

Addressing the debate over his casting, Ranbir acknowledged that audiences have their own perceptions of the character and accepted that opinions would naturally differ. He asserted, "All the people who have watched Ramayan, they all have their own interpretation of Lord Ram. There is no fixed face to it. Many people will probably feel like I am the wrong casting. Some people will say I am the right casting. But the honest truth is that the right casting for Ram would be any actor who has the right intentions and who has belief and faith in the journey of Lord Ram."

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His comments come months after discussions around his casting gained momentum on social media, with critics pointing to his past public statements and previous on-screen roles as reasons for questioning his suitability for the part.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana boasts a star-studded cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Yash as Ravana.

The makers recently showcased the film at San Diego Comic-Con through a panel discussion and media interactions. The music has been composed by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, while Pankaj Kumar serves as the cinematographer.

Ramayana will be released in two parts, with the first installment slated to arrive in cinemas on Diwali this year, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027.

Also Read: SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor opts out of Dhoom 4; YRF to recast for the iconic franchise

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