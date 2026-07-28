Raghav Juyal reveals he was dropped from a film after hero objected to his casting; says, “That really hurt me”

Raghav Juyal has opened up on a setback he faced right before his breakout role in Kill.

Raghav Juyal reveals he was dropped from a film after hero objected to his casting; says, “That really hurt me”

A rejection that hurt

In an interview with News18, Juyal said, “I was selected for a film. It was about to go on floors, and I was all set to begin the shoot for it. And then suddenly, the calls stopped coming from them. They then told me that they’re looking for a big face.”

He added, “Main unko bola tha ki main khaa-peeke apna face bada karta hoon kyunki abhi toh mera chhota face hai. Main aise mazaak kar deta hoon. Mujhe koi farak nahin padhta. I later got to know that the hero of the film told the makers to not cast me in it. Mujhe bahot dukh hua tha tab (I had told them that I’d eat more and put on some weight so my face would look big because I have a small face right now. I was just joking around. I don’t really let such things affect me. Later, I found out that the film’s lead actor had asked the makers not to cast me. That really hurt me at the time).”

A blessing in disguise

The film was never made, and Juyal called it a stroke of luck in hindsight, saying, “I was like, ‘Thank god, I didn’t do that film’. And interestingly, that film never got made. Kaafi bade studio ki film thi. It was supposed to go on floors many a times, but it never did.”

From 750 scripts to self-belief

He revealed, “After Kill, I received some 750 scripts where I was the solo lead. I chose Bhai Tera Star Hai, Ikaai and a few others. I didn’t do any roles where I was the hero’s best friend after The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.”

On his self-belief, he added, “Main jo bolta hoon, woh hota hai. I wouldn’t call it manifestation but kaam karne ki power. And now that I’m saying that I’ll become a superstar, I know that I’ll become a superstar. I can already feel that within me. Woh baad mein bahar reflect hoga. And it’s not my delusion that’s talking.”

What’s next

Juyal will next headline Bhai Tera Star Hai, directed by Vivek B Agarwal, alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, and Niki Wales. The film will release in theatres on July 30, 2026.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Salman Khan called Raghav Juyal and told him, ‘I saw Bhai Tera Star Hai trailer TWICE and the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan joke was FABULOUS’” – Vivek B Agarwal

More Pages: Bhai Tera Star Hai Box Office Collection

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