The Rock reveals how his daughters reacted to his long locks in Moana: Live Action, says “It was…”

Dwayne Johnson has shared his daughters’ candid reaction to seeing him as Maui in Moana: Live Action, Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of its Oscar-nominated animated adventure, releasing in India on July 10, 2026.

The Rock reveals how his daughters reacted to his long locks in Moana: Live Action, says “It was…”

In a recent interview, Johnson, who reprises his role as the demigod Maui after voicing the character in the animated original, spoke about the moment his daughters first saw him in the role. “The first time they saw me as Maui, they were like, ‘Oh.’” said Johnson.

He further explained, “It was jarring for them for maybe 10 minutes. Just to see me with hair, and I get it, it’s a lot of hair.”

The film stars Catherine Laga’aia as Moana and is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail.

Moana: Live Action is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2. The film features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, with an original score also composed by Mancina.

The film releases exclusively in cinemas across India in English and Hindi on July 10, 2026.

Also Read: Moana set to release on July 10 in India

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