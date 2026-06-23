Actor Dia Mirza recently shared an amusing memory from the early days of her Bollywood career, recalling a conversation with Salman Khan on the sets of Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge. The anecdote came up during her appearance on filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's YouTube channel, where the two spent time cooking healthy banana bread and discussing Dia's journey in the film industry.

Salman Khan told 19-year-old Dia Mirza she would play his mother on Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge sets

During the conversation, Farah suggested that Dia should reunite with Salman for another film. Responding to the idea, Dia jokingly remarked that the superstar would now be working with much younger actresses. This led her to revisit a memorable exchange she had with Salman more than two decades ago.

A Salman Khan prediction that left Dia Mirza shocked!

Sharing the story, Dia revealed that Salman had made a surprising prediction during the making of Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge in 2002. "He told me during my first film itself, 'Dekhna ek din tu meri maa ka role karegi' (One day, you will play my mother)," Dia recalled.

The actress admitted that she was stunned by the comment at the time. "I was 19 years old. Me, Rajpal Yadav and SK (Salman Khan) were sitting and waiting for a shot. There was a lady who was playing Salman's mother in the film. She had just had a baby," she said.

According to Dia, she had pointed out to Salman that the actress portraying his mother appeared to be quite young.

Salman Khan's response

Dia remembered telling Salman, "She is playing your mother and she has just had a baby, which means she must be quite young." Salman then replied, "Don't worry, this will happen to you as well."

The comment left a lasting impression on Dia, who described her reaction as one of complete disbelief at the time.

Directed by Pankaj Parashar, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge was released in 2002 and featured Salman Khan, Dia Mirza and Sushmita Sen in lead roles. The romantic action drama also starred Inder Kumar, Nishigandha Wad, Sharat Saxena, Mukesh Rishi, Rajpal Yadav, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Anjan Srivastav, Pankaj Dheer, Alok Nath, Razak Khan, Johnny Lever, Sumeet Pathak and Arbaaz Khan in supporting roles.

Dia's recollection has also drawn attention amid ongoing discussions around age gaps in Bollywood casting. Salman Khan has frequently faced scrutiny for being paired opposite significantly younger actresses on screen.

Most recently, the actor starred opposite Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. During the film's trailer launch in 2025, Salman addressed criticism over the age difference, saying, "Arre jab heroine ko problem nahi hai, heroine ke papa ko dikkat nahi hai, tumko kyun dikkat hai bhyi? Inki (Rashmika) shadi hogi, bachchi hongi, toh unke sath bhi kaam karenge."

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Also Read: Saiee Manjrekar BREAKS SILENCE on 37-year age gap with Salman Khan in Dabangg 3: “I’m a very thick-skinned person”

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