Veteran Bollywood actor and politician Raj Babbar celebrated his 74th birthday on June 23, receiving warm wishes from friends, colleagues, and admirers from the film industry. Among those who marked the special occasion was actor Jackie Shroff, who took to social media to send his greetings to the veteran star.

Jackie Shroff extends heartfelt birthday wishes To Raj Babbar as veteran actor turns 74

Jackie shared a classic throwback portrait of Raj Babbar on his Instagram account. The image featured a young Raj Babbar dressed in a white tuxedo paired with a bow tie, reflecting the actor’s timeless charm from his early years in the industry. Accompanying the photograph, Jackie wrote, "Warm Wishes!", while also tagging Raj Babbar in the post.

Born on June 23, 1952, Raj Babbar is a graduate of the prestigious National School of Drama and has enjoyed a long and successful career in Indian cinema. He made his acting debut with Kissa Kursi Ka and went on to establish himself as one of the most respected performers in both Hindi and Punjabi films.

Over the years, Raj Babbar delivered memorable performances in several acclaimed films, including Insaaf Ka Tarazu, Nikaah, Aaj Ki Awaaz, Agar Tum Na Hote, Ziddi, Barsaat, Yaraana, and Aankhen. His versatility and impactful screen presence earned him widespread recognition and a loyal fan following.

On the personal front, Raj Babbar is married to renowned theatre personality and actress Nadira Babbar. The couple has two children, daughter Juhi Babbar, who is a theatre actress and producer, and son Arya Babbar, an actor. Actor Anup Soni is Raj Babbar’s son-in-law through his marriage to Juhi.

Raj Babbar’s relationship with late actress Smita Patil was widely discussed during the 1980s. The couple’s son, actor Prateik Smita Patil, was born shortly before Smita Patil’s untimely demise in 1986.

Most recently, Raj Babbar was seen portraying Mansukhlal Dholakia in the family comedy-drama series Happy Family: Conditions Apply, continuing his enduring presence in the entertainment industry.

Also Read : Akshay Oberoi undergoes intense physical and psychological preparation to play antagonist in 2014 with Jackie Shroff: “More than the physicality, it was mentally draining”

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