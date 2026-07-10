The Odyssey Mumbai premiere: Christopher Nolan attends film’s ONLY fan screening worldwide; calls Indian audiences “some of the MOST enthusiastic and knowledgeable in the world”; playfully asks, “Who is better in the film – Matt Damon or Tom Holland?”

The grand premiere of The Odyssey was held today, Friday, July 10, at Mumbai’s PVR IMAX and was attended by media and select fans. Before the start of the film, the host, RJ Rohini, revealed that it was the only fan screening of The Odyssey worldwide. She further informed that after the film’s screening, Christopher Nolan himself would come and address the attendees. As expected, it led to a wave of excitement and hooting in the theatre as Nolan’s fan following in India is unparalleled.

The Odyssey Mumbai premiere: Christopher Nolan attends film’s ONLY fan screening worldwide; calls Indian audiences “some of the MOST enthusiastic and knowledgeable in the world”; playfully asks, “Who is better in the film – Matt Damon or Tom Holland?”

Once the film ended, the audiences got another round of surprise – not just Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas but the film’s lead actors – Matt Damon and Tom Holland – also accompanied inside. The decibel levels reached an all-time high as fans couldn’t believe that the celebrated Hollywood personalities were present at the same venue as them.

Christopher Nolan first took the mic and he said, “This is not the first time I’ve been in Mumbai. But it is the first time that I’ve got a chance to launch a film here. You are amongst the first audiences in the world to see this film!”

Nolan then asked, “By the way, did you like the film?” Yet again, the audience erupted which made it clear that the reaction is unanimous. The legendary filmmaker then raised laughs as he asked the audience, “Just a quick question – who is better? Matt or Tom?”

The audience laughed and many of them didn’t chose any of the actors; instead, they shouted Christopher Nolan’s name!

Christopher Nolan then continued, “Thank you so much for being here and thank you for welcoming us. It's always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur (The Dark Knight Rises; 2012) and once in Mumbai (Tenet; 2020). Every time we come here, it's special. For many years, I wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with an Indian audience who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world!”

The Odyssey releases in cinemas worldwide on July 17.

Also Read: The Odyssey passed by CBFC with ZERO cuts

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