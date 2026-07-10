S. Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning has completed 11 years since its release in 2015. The film marked the first chapter of the Baahubali franchise, which concluded with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. With its large-scale storytelling, ensemble cast, memorable characters, striking visuals, and popular soundtrack, the film became a major success and played an important role in expanding the reach of regional cinema across India.

11 Years of Baahubali The Beginning: Makers celebrate milestone with a special poster

To mark the occasion, the makers shared a special poster on social media along with the caption, “Broke every Boundary. Turned every challenge into HISTORY!

11 years since #Baahubali became The Torchbearer for Indian Cinema...

#11Years ForBaahubali The Beginning.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baahubali (@baahubalimovie)

Baahubali: The Beginning starred Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. The story follows Sivudu, a young man who joins Avantika in her mission to rescue Devasena, the princess of Kunthala, from the rule of King Bhallaladeva. The film ended with the widely discussed cliffhanger, "Kattappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?", which built anticipation for its sequel.

The film received several accolades, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film and the National Film Award for Best Special Effects. Its soundtrack, featuring songs such as ‘Khoya Hain’, ‘Kaun Hain Voh’, ‘Panchhi Bole’, and ‘Manohari’, also gained popularity. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

The Baahubali franchise is now set to expand with Baahubali: The Eternal War, a two-part animated film directed by award-winning filmmaker Ishan Shukla. Set between Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the story explores Amrendra Baahubali's journey after his death as he takes on the gods.

Speaking about the project, S. S. Rajamouli said, “Indian mythology is so rich in its vivid descriptions about characters of other worlds. Animation is the only place where you can do justice to that description. Ishan was the person we were waiting for to take ‘Baahubali’ to the next step.”

The teaser for the first part has already been released, with the animated film scheduled to arrive in 2027.

Also Read : Prabhas reveals SS Rajamouli wanted him to keep a horse at home for Baahubali: “Now I have to raise a horse for your film!”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.